Penske adds Ford E-Transit to its fleet of rental and leasing vans

Penske Truck Leasing announced today it has successfully ordered 750 E-Transit vans from Ford, with the first deliveries slated to take place in the next several weeks.

“We’re excited to help bring these new vehicles to market as both a rental and full-service lease option for our customers,” Art Vallely, President of Penske Truck Leasing, said. “We continue to expand and diversify our fleet of electric vehicles and to offer new options for customers seeking more sustainable choices when it comes to transportation.”

Initial units of the E-Transit will be made available in Southern California, with more locations phased in later in 2022. The 750 units will be the first light-duty electric trucks to be made available in Penske’s rental and leasing fleets.

Penske plans to make the all-electric E-Transit vans available for rental and longer-term full-service leasing, the company said in a press release. Additionally, more units will be added to its rental network and its leasing locations across North America.

In February, Ford began shipping the E-Transit to customers, working to fulfill the 10,000 orders it had received for the vehicle. The E-Transit is assembled at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant, which is the automaker’s first plant to assemble batteries and all-electric vehicles in-house.

Since the Ford Transit’s introduction in 1965, it has become America’s most popular commercial van. Ford is hoping to continue that legendary run of consumer support with an electric version of the van. “E-Transit is a testament to the fact that an electric commercial fleet is no longer a vision of tomorrow, but a productivity-boosting modern reality,” President of The Americas & International Markets Group for Ford, Kumar Galhotra, said.

Ford also recently started deliveries of the E-Transit in Europe.

Available in two trim styles, the Cargo and Extended Cargo, the E-Transit starts at $47,185 for the introductory version. The Extended Cargo costs $52,690. The E-Transit offers up to 126 miles of range.

Ford plans to launch four additional EV models to the Transit family by 2024.

