Ford announces major strides in electrified sales in March

Today, Ford Motor Company announced its sales figures for March 2022. Its electrified sector recorded the only Year-over-Year growth compared to SUV, Truck, and Total Vehicle sales in the United States.

Total vehicle sales for the month in the U.S. came to 159,328, a 25.6 percent decrease in total sales and a 30.1 percent decrease in retail sales compared to March 2021. While Truck (-34.4% total, -39% retail) and SUV (-9.4% total, -16.2% retail) also saw decreases in sales compared to the same month last year, Ford’s Electrified vehicles recorded a 16.9 percent and 9.4 percent growth in total and retail sales, respectively.

“Ford’s electrified vehicle conquest rate is growing and climbed to 51 percent — up six percentage points over last year,” the automaker added in its monthly sales release.

The Mustang Mach-E saw a 10.4 percent decrease in sales in March 2022 compared to March 2021, but the vehicle is on pace to top sales figures cumulatively. As of the end of March 2021, Ford had sold 6,614 units of the Mach-E. Ford has sold 6,734 units so far this year, a 1.8 percent increase.

“Mustang Mach-E sales jumped 18.1 percent in March from February, with total sales of the Mustang family — Mach-E and Mustang – totaling 5,978,” Ford wrote about its introductory EV. “Mustang Mach-E is seeing strong customer demand for AWD, with about 72 percent of Mustang Mach-E retail sales sold with AWD systems. High-performance Mach-E GT represented 27 percent of Mach-E sales in March.”

Ford also reported that E-Transit sales had amounted to 528 units in March as the production of that vehicle continues to grow.

Ford’s struggles with its other vehicles can be boiled down to the semiconductor chip shortage, according to Vice President of Sales, Distribution, and Trucks Andrew Frick said. “While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales…Our newest products continue to turn at a record pace, as Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and Maverick had their best-combined sales performance yet, with 33,398 vehicles sold. Ford is ready to deliver and positioned well for spring sales growth.”

Ford continues to expand its electric vehicle commitment, recently separating its EV projects from its combustion engine vehicles with new “divisions.” Later this Spring, the automaker will launch the F-150 Lightning, its first-ever all-electric pickup.

