EV subscription company Autonomy expands California operations to Central Coast region

By

Autonomy, the electric vehicle subscription company known for its Tesla Model 3 rental fleet, has announced it has expanded its operations to the Central Coast region of California. Autonomy said it will add Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and San Luis Obispo County to its available areas where people can “subscribe” to their business model and drive Model 3.

In January, Autonomy launched its new electric vehicle subscription program with the Model 3. The idea was simple: provide a subscription-based program that combines a monthly car payment, insurance, and other applicable fees into one monthly payment. Drivers can order their vehicles and pick them up in less than 10 minutes by providing their driver’s license and a form of digital payment.

“Santa Barbara is an important region for us to offer Autonomy subscriptions,” Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy, said. “With nearly four times the national average for EV ownership, Santa Barbara and the Central Coast are ahead of the curve in sustainable mobility and switching from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. We are excited to accelerate the adoption of green vehicles in Santa Barbara and showcase a new means of mobility for those who have not yet made the switch to electric.”

These regions are key to the growth of Autonomy as they are critical regions where EV adoption continues to reach peak levels. There are more than 2,000 EV charging stations and 14 Tesla Superchargers in these locations. While consumers feel pain at the pumps if they drive combustion engine vehicles, Autonomy offers a way to save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

Autonomy’s monthly subscription costs are cheaper than Tesla’s leasing or financing plans, but customers will have to pay startup fees to initiate their subscription. With a $100 deposit, people can reserve a Model 3. They will then personalize subscriptions for as low as $490 per month with an initial startup fee of $4,900. There are also other options, like $1,000 per month with an initial $1,000 startup fee. A $500 refundable security deposit is also required when the subscription is activated.

The monthly payment covers all traditional vehicle ownership costs, like annual registration, licensing fees, maintenance, roadside assistance, and vehicle wear and tear. “The new way of mobility is through a subscription service,” Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy, said. “Without going into long-term, high-interest debt, many in California — and now, California’s Central Coast — have flexible and affordable access to an EV through Autonomy.”

The Tesla Model 3 is currently the only EV offered by Autonomy, but other popular EV models are scheduled to be added to the fleet in the near future.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

EV subscription company Autonomy expands California operations to Central Coast region