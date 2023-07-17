Ford cuts F-150 Lightning prices by nearly $10,000

By

Ford has cut F-150 Lightning prices by nearly $10,000 on some configurations of the all-electric pickup, while other variants are seeing price cuts by at least $6,000.

Citing increased plant capacity, production scaling, cost reductions, and improving raw battery material costs, Ford said it was able to reduce the price of the F-150 Lightning to make it more affordable to customers.

While the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, is being upgraded to help triple the production rate of the all-electric pickup to 150,000 annually this fall, Ford is aiming to reduce costs to compete with the various EV trucks that are on and are coming to the market.

REVC is currently closed due to the upgrades as they are nearing completion. However, the upgrades are already taking effect on the price of the vehicles.

Ford’s cuts have brought the Pro configuration, which is the most affordable, to below $50,000 as its price was adjusted by $9,979. The XLT 311A was also cut by this amount and now starts t $54,995. Other models were brought down by $8,479, $8,879, $6,979, and $6,079.

Pro – $49,995 – down $9,979

XLT 311A – $54,995 – down $9,479

XLT 312A – $59,995 – down $8,479

XLT 312A Extended Range – $69,995 – down $8,879

Lariat 510A – $69,996 – down $6,979

Lariat Extended Range – $77,495 – down $8,479

Platinum Extended Range – $91,995 – down $6,079

The launch of the F-150 Lightning was at perhaps the worst possible time for Ford, as rising materials costs and supply constraints had hiked the cost of the truck from its initially projected prices. At one point, Ford expected the Pro to be just below $40,000.

Chief Customer Officer for Ford, Marin Gjaja, commented on this:

“Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints, and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers. We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning.”

Ford is also offering a bonus $1,000 off for retail customers who build an XLT, Lariat, or Platinum F-150 Lightning through their dealer or Ford.com. This offer is valid from July 6 to July 31.

Ford EV drivers will also have access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers next year due to a deal between the two companies that was reached earlier this Summer.

