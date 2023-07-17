Elon Musk potentially drops subtle hint at Tesla Cybertruck pricing

By

Elon Musk potentially dropped a subtle hint at Tesla Cybertruck pricing by stating that its most-likely competitor, the Ford F-150 Lightning, is “somewhat expensive,” just hours after the automaker dropped prices by as much as $10,000.

The Cybertruck’s first production unit rolled off lines at Gigafactory Texas last weekend, indicating the all-electric pickup, which was unveiled in late 2019, is nearing first deliveries to customers.

However, there are still so many details that remain unknown as of right now, especially configuration options and pricing.

When the Cybertruck was first unveiled and pre-orders were opened, Tesla had listed three configurations. Single, Dual, and Tri-Motor vehicles were offered at prices of $39,990, $49,990, and $69,990, respectively.

However, Tesla eventually removed these prices from the company’s website and indicated that a Quad-Motor Cybertruck would be the first unit produced at the Texas factory. This was never confirmed by the automaker, and as fluid as Tesla’s plans are for its vehicles, this has likely changed.

Pricing and other details are expected to be revealed this quarter, as deliveries are imminent based on the production unit that was shown off by Tesla on Saturday.

However, CEO Elon Musk made a statement today about one of the Cybertruck’s competitors, the F-150 Lightning, after prices were cut by Ford as the company is scaling production due to cost decreases.

Ford’s cuts of nearly $10,000 on some models were still not enough to convince Musk that the truck was affordably priced, hinting the Cybertruck could undercut the Lightning in even its cheapest Pro configuration, which now starts at $49,995.

“The Ford Lightning is a good vehicle,” Musk said, “just somewhat expensive, especially given the high interest rates these days for any kind of loan.”

The Ford Lightning is a good vehicle, just somewhat expensive, especially given the high interest rates these days for any kind of loan — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2023

Rumors have speculated that Tesla will completely scrap the $39,990 Single Motor configuration of the Cybertruck, with the base being a Dual Motor powertrain.

It is going to be interesting to see what configuration Tesla goes with initially and where it is priced.

If Musk’s comments about the F-150 Lightning are any indication of where the Cybertruck will be priced, perhaps the all-electric pickup could undercut the $49,995 configuration of Ford’s truck

How much will the Cybertruck cost? Let me know your estimates! Email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Elon Musk potentially drops subtle hint at Tesla Cybertruck pricing