Ford wins contract to supply USPS with E-Transit mail delivery vehicles

By

Ford E-Transit vehicles will be utilized by the United States Postal Service (USPS) for future sustainable mail delivery, the agency announced earlier this week.

The USPS awarded contracts for 9,250 new left-hand drive EVs and more than 14,000 charging stations that will be built and installed at facilities across the United States.

After research led the USPS to consider a variety of different EVs, it ultimately awarded a contract to purchase all 9,250 mail delivery EVs from Ford, opting for its E-Transit van, which has been one of the more dominant small commercial vehicles in the sector.

Ford’s E-Transit will hopefully join the USPS fleet in December, dependent on a successful Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

ALSO READ: FedEx launches Ford E-Transit pilot to last-mile delivery decarbonization

The use of E-Transit vehicles is just the next step in the USPS plan to revolutionize its vehicle fleet and make it more sustainable than ever. In December, it announced that over the next five years, 75 percent of newly acquired Next Generation Delivery Vehicles would be electric. After 2026, 100 percent of the NGDVs purchased will be fully electric.

By 2028, the USPS expects to have 66,230 fully electric vehicles, and it plans to purchase a total of 106,000 delivery vehicles in total by that time.

As far as the charging infrastructure, it will be a slow rollout and will start with installations at a minimum of 75 locations over the next year. Additional facilities will be equipped with EV charging infrastructure in the succeeding years, the USPS said.

The USPS has said in the past that it will install “tens of thousands” of EV charging stations across the United States by 2028.

“We are moving forward with our plans to simultaneously improve our service, reduce our cost, grow our revenue, and improve the working environment for our employees. Electrification of our vehicle fleet is now an important component of these initiatives,” Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General, said. “We have developed a strategy that mitigates both cost and risk of deployment – which enables execution on this initiative to begin now.”

The USPS is investing at least $9.6 billion to update its vehicle fleet, $3 billion of which is from funds made available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Many of its current vehicles are extremely outdated and offer relatively no modern features that could help mail carriers be more comfortable during their shifts.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ford wins contract to supply USPS with E-Transit mail delivery vehicles