Ford EV sales begin to outgrow ICE sales, lead by Mustang Mach-E

Ford announced their sales statistics for September, and it is clear that the brand’s EV sales are outgrowing its ICE offerings.

As anticipated and announced by Ford, sales in September were significantly impacted by inflationary issues and supply shortages. However, these problems seem to have affected ICE sales markedly more than EVs, which saw yet another month of staggering growth compared to shrinking ICE sales.

Ford’s September sales were down by 8.9% compared to last year’s sales. However, the brand also grew EV sales by 197.3% in September alone, a considerable boost that means that they now control 7% of the EV market in the US, up 3.1% compared to the same time last year. This allows Ford to hold the second place EV title for another month.

Ford’s EVs were the stars of their sales report. The Ford F150 Lightning and Ford Mustang Mach-E were some of the brand’s fastest-selling vehicles, flipping in eight days and ten days on dealer lots, respectively. The Ford F150 Lightning sold 1,918 units in September and has now sold 8,760 units YTD. The Ford Mustang Mach-E sold even more units, 2,324 in September and 28,089 units YTD, a 47.3% increase from last September and a 49% increase in YTD sales compared to 2021.

Ford’s E-Transit also dominated the electric van market, controlling 90%. The Ford E-Transit sold just over 400 units in September and 4,387 units YTD.

A select few ICE vehicles saw growth in September. Ford’s best performer, the Ford Maverick, turned on dealer lots in just six days and sold 3,154 units in September and 51,802 units YTD. Nonetheless, Ford saw the most significant decreases in ICE sales from the Ford Bronco Sport (-20.7%), the brand’s heavy trucks (-17.8%), and Ford Edge (-17.7%).

It remains unclear which vehicles have been most affected by Ford’s supply chain woes, though in their announcement about the supply shortage, they stated that their highest margin vehicles were the most affected.

With the continued growth of Ford’s electric offerings, it is only a matter of time before they start to overtake their gas counterparts. While this month’s F150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E sales are far from taking control of their entire ICE cumulative offerings, they offer a glimpse into the future of the brand and its sales.

