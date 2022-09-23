Ford Mustang Mach-E to be used by Homeland Security

By

The Department of Homeland Security has unveiled its new electric vehicle platform, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Ford has long dominated the law enforcement vehicle market. Nothing has been more synonymous with a sinking fear on the highway and quick glances at your speedometer than Ford Crown Victorias and, more recently, Ford Explorers and Ford Tauruses. Now, the U.S’s largest law enforcement agency, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is adopting the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Believe it or not, the DHS is not only the largest law enforcement agency in the U.S. but also the third largest agency overall, maintaining a 50,000-vehicle fleet. As the agency looks to cut costs and reduce its CO2 emissions, electric vehicles are starting to be adopted by the agency.

Before the Ford Mustang Mach-E, or any EV for that matter, can be fully implemented into the DHS, it must first undergo serious testing by the Federal Protective Service. The FPS will test the vehicle’s performance on and offroad, its durability, and even its cyber defenses to ensure that it is up to the task of being the DHS service vehicle.

The DHS hasn’t been the only law enforcement agency to begin using the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The FBI has previously been spotted using the vehicle as part of their protective services, and countless local law enforcement offices have also put the vehicle into use.

This is not to say the Ford Mustang Mach-E is the only electric option for law enforcement; far from it. Numerous local police agencies have chosen to use Tesla Model Ys for their enforcement needs, while others have opted for another Ford product, The Ford F-150 Lightning. As other brands begin to expand their offerings to the public, there is no doubt that law enforcement options will grow as well.

Dodge has long been a competitor of Ford in the law enforcement market, and with their upcoming Dodge Ram Revolution electric truck being unveiled in November, yet another EV truck may come to law enforcement agencies in the U.S..

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Ford Mustang Mach-E to be used by Homeland Security