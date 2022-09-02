F-150 Lightning continues to make a drastic impact on Ford’s EV sales

By

The Ford F-150 Lightning helped surge the automaker’s EV sales figures to an over 300 percent growth year-over-year in August. The F-150 Lightning was America’s best-selling electric truck in August and has helped Ford’s EV sales expand four times as fast as the rest of the sector.

Ford sold 5,897 electric units in August, marking a 307.3 percent increase in total sales compared to the same month last year. The F-150 Lightning had the best sales month since its launch, with 2,373 units sold.

Ford’s electric vehicle numbers were low throughout 2021, but it is because the automaker only had the Mustang Mach-E to offer customers. Now that the company’s lineup is expanding, especially with an electric version of the U.S. best-selling pickup truck, Ford’s EV ceiling is getting higher.

Key Highlights: Ford – August 2022

Ford EV sales expanded four-fold over a year ago Growth was catalyzed by the Mustang Mach-E, which saw 7,800 retail orders in August alone. The Mustang Mach-E had 3,120 sales in August, a 115.5% growth from last year. Ford has sold just under 26,000 Mustang Mach-E units so far in 2022. The F-150 Lightning has given Ford a new offering for customers, and you have to wonder if an electric sedan is coming soon to fill out the only obvious void in its EV plans.

The F-150 Lightning is not lasting too long on dealer lots The all-electric pickup has a turn-around time of just eight days. This beats the Bronco at 10 and the Maverick pickup at 11. If you want an F-150 Lightning, you’d better act fast

E-Transit sales continue to be a considerable advantage for Ford E-Transit continues to be the most popular choice for electric van buyers, as it owns over 90 percent of the total market share. Over 60 percent of E-Transit orders are for medium or low roof configurations, which are “important for urban delivery vans having to traverse parking garages.”

More than 75,000 customers have enrolled in Ford BlueCruise, up 13 percent from the previous month. Over 16 million hands-free miles have been driven thus far.

