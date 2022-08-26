By

Ford plans to open its US order banks for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E on Tuesday, August 30. It also increased the price of the electric Mustang crossover.

The legacy automaker increased the MSRP (manufacturer suggested retail price of the 2023 Mustang Mach-E. All the new prices are listed below.

Select RWD Standard Range: $46,895

Select eAWD Standard Range: $49,595

California Route 1 eAWD Extended Range: $63,575

Premium RWD Standard Range: $54,975

Premium eAWD Standard Range: $57,675

GT Extended Range: $69,895

The price increase ranges from as low as an additional $3,000 to over $11,000. The Select RWD Standard Range rose in price by only $3,000, approximately from $43,895 to $46,895. The most drastic price hike is for the California Route 1 eAWD Extended range, with a price increase of $8,100 from $55,475 to $63,575 MSRP.

Ford customers might spend even more, considering rising destination and delivery fees. The legacy automaker excluded destination and delivery fees from its 2023 Mach-E prices. The Verge noted that those additional fees typically increase by up to $1,200 per vehicle. So customers might end up paying about $50,000 for the RWD Standard Range variant alone. However, the 2023 Mustang Mach-E does qualify for the new EV tax credit system under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Ford’s Raw Material & Logistics Challenges

Ford increased the Mach-E’s prices to reflect “significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions.” Earlier this month, the legacy automaker also increased the price of the F-150 Lightning, citing similar reasons.

2023 Ford Mach-E Sweeteners

To make up for the Mach-E price increases, Ford is offering a few “sweeteners” to customers. It added two new color options for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E: carbonized gray and vapor blue. Ford’s advanced driver-assist technology Co-Pilot 360 now comes standard on trims. Plus, Select Mach-E models come with a complimentary BlueCruise hands-free driver-assist service for a 90-day trial.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Ford raises 2023 Mustang Mach-E price before opening US order banks