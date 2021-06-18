Ford F-150 Lightning details reveal surprising premium over Tesla Cybertruck

By

The Ford F1-150 Lightning is arguably one of the most impressive all-electric pickups on the market today. Starting at a very aggressive price and designed for the F-150’s classic buyers, the Lightning seemed like a great shoo-in as the electric truck market’s next best-seller. Ford, however, has been quite reserved about the Lightning’s full pricing details, at least, until now. And if the recent information about the F-150 Lightning proves accurate, it would appear that Ford’s electric pickup will command a pretty steep premium over the Tesla Cybertruck.

Users at the Ford enthusiast F150Gen14 forum recently shared a questionnaire that was reportedly sent by the veteran automaker. The questionnaire, which seemed designed to determine which features are preferred by consumers, featured a list of available F-150 Lightning variants and their respective options and prices. This included every trim of the Lightning, from the Pro base model to the top-tier Lightning Platinum series.

Based on the information from the carmaker, non-commercial buyers of the Ford F-150 Lightning could expect to shell out about $53,000 for the XLT trim, but that’s a truck with a conservative 230 miles of estimated range. Customers who prefer an XLT Lightning with longer range could expect to pay an additional $7,000 for its 300-mile battery pack. This is true for the XLT + Premium Package and Lariat variants as well.

This is quite interesting considering that the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat was already listed with a starting price of $67,474, or close to the starting price of the 500-mile tri-motor Tesla Cybertruck, which starts at $69,990. That’s quite pricey for a vehicle that still starts with only 230 miles of range. Fortunately, Ford’s 300-mile battery becomes standard with the F-150 Lightning Lariat + Premium Package, but that starts at $79,474.

Credit: Ford Motor Company

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat + Premium Package does not only come with the company’s 300-mile range battery. It also comes with a twin-panel moonroof, the company’s BlueCruise driver-assist system, and Phone-as-a-Key features. Interestingly enough, these specs are pretty comparable to the middle-tier Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor AWD, which is expected to have a range of 300+ miles, as well as standard features like a full glass roof, basic Autopilot, and Phone Key functions.

The notable difference between the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat + Premium Package and the Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor AWD, of course, would be their price. Based on the information reportedly sent by Ford to its customers, the F-150 Lightning Lariat + Premium Package starts at $79,474, while the Cybertruck Dual Motor AWD starts at $49,990 before options. That’s a premium of nearly $30,000 for the F-150 Lightning. With such a price gap in mind, Ford may have to rely more on its reputation and pedigree as a truck-maker to ensure that the Lightning becomes successful like its internal combustion-powered predecessors.

