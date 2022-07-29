Ford’s F-150 Lightning SSV is much more than an EV offering for police

By

Ford is now offering (much more than) an electric police truck with the release of the F-150 Lightning Special Service Vehicle, or SSV, as the brand continues to expand its Ford Pro sub-brand.

Yesterday, Ford revealed its new F150 Lightning Pro SSV police truck in pre-production form, the first EV Truck to be offered to law enforcement. This move should surprise a few as Ford has long been the vehicle manufacturer of choice for the boys in blue. By Ford’s admission, the brand already supplies over 12,000 police stations in the US alone and “outsells all other police vehicles combined.” But this vehicle, while an amazing choice for police stations everywhere, is part of Ford’s larger push to expand its commercial services and EV offerings.

It is important to first note that due to the nature of police work, EVs make perfect sense in nearly every context. Police have defined boundaries that limit how far they need to drive every day, they often are stationed in locations where they simply sit and monitor areas, and they travel with a large amount of electric equipment that must be powered (laptops, exterior mounted radar speed monitoring, lights, etc.) EVs fulfill these tasks perfectly while limiting running costs and reducing emissions.

Pre-production unit shown. Credit:Ford Pre-production model shown. Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on doorjamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. Credit:Ford Pre-production unit shown. Credit:Ford

The Lightning SSV starts with a Lightning Pro model, the base model of the lightning capable of an astonishing sub-four-second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate, and gives it a series of upgrades. Many would think that this would include the typical roof-mounted light show, front bumper guard, and extra padded front cloth seats, but Ford is offering much more than that.

The purchase of a Lightning SSV offers customers access to the “Ford Pro Platform,” which is a set of software, services, and physical locations exclusive to the Ford Pro commercial sub-brand. The software offering seamlessly integrates EVs into fleet management software that already helps manage ICE vehicles, but now with the advantage of EVs, customers have access to an increased level of control and data; charging/state of charge, overall vehicle health, and more are part of Ford’s E-Telematics software.

Customers can also make their way to any of 650 commercial-focused Ford Pro service centers, allowing not only quick service but also the sale of vehicles and charging infrastructure, all while a personal concierge helps guide customers on how to mount and equip their vehicle, how to integrate new EVs, and much more.

With Ford’s heritage in the police industry, its established infrastructure, software that is prepared to integrate EVs, and its advantage of being early to the police space line them up well. However, Tesla, GM, and Dodge have all made moves into the industry and there will no doubt be competition in the EV offerings to police stations very soon.

