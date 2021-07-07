By

The German Federal Motor Vehicle Office (KBA) reported that Tesla sold a total of 4,466 vehicles last month. Tesla’s market share in the German auto industry grew to 1.6%.

In June 2020, Tesla sold 841 vehicles. This meant that Tesla’s sales grew 431.0% year-over-year (YoY) for June. The company’s market share also expanded by 1.2 points, from 0.4% in June 2020 to 1.6% in June 2021.

According to the KBA, Tesla and Suzuki achieved the highest increases in registration in June. A table by Marklines shows that the EV automaker grew 169.8% YoY between January-June 2020 and January-June 2021.

A total of 5,103 Tesla vehicles were registered in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, taking Tesla’s market share up to 0.4% at the time. In the first and second quarter of 2021, a total of 13,768 Tesla vehicles were registered, increasing the company’s market share to 1.0%.

The numbers suggest that demand for Tesla vehicles is rapidly growing in Germany. And demand may rise when the Tesla Model Y enters the German auto market. KBA reported that a quarter of new registrations were SUVs last month, revealing the demand for crossover vehicles that Tesla could tap into with the Model Y.

Tesla’s market share could grow when Gigafactory Berlin is operational and starts producing the Model 3 and Model Y. Brandenburg’s Minister of Economics Jörg Steinbach hopes the first Giga Berlin vehicle rolls off the production line before 2021 ends.

However, Brandenburg’s State Office for the Environment (LfU) still hasn’t approved Tesla’s application for Giga Berlin. Thus far, Tesla has been constructing the Berlin factory’s facilities through pre-approvals.

Do you have anything to share with the Teslarati Team? We’d love to hear from you, email us at [email protected] or reach out to me at [email protected].

Tesla sales in Germany grow 431% year-over-year for June