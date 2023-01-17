Ford’s EVs for Europe won’t be dependent on VW from mid-decade: report

By

Two years ago, Ford and Volkswagen formed an alliance that would allow the American automaker to build EVs using the German carmaker’s MEB system. The deal included assembling Volkswagen-sourced batteries at a Ford facility located in Cologne, Germany.

Ford is expected to launch two electric vehicles this year and in 2024 using Volkswagen’s MEB platform. But as per a recent report from the Financial Times, Ford would be cutting its dependence on Volkswagen’s technology for its next-generation electric vehicles that would be sold in Europe after that.

This means that by mid-decade, Ford’s electric vehicles that would be launched in Europe will be using the American automaker’s own in-house system. Martin Sander, Ford Europe’s head of electric vehicles, noted that the in-house system is being engineered in the United States.

Ford’s upcoming system will have “no kind of integration (with Volkswagen),” Sander said. “It is very versatile, very capable. We are exploring all kinds of opportunities, how far can we go, what kind of segments can we cover with this.”

Sander did clarify that a “final decision” has not been taken regarding Ford’s future collaboration with Volkswagen on electric vehicles. The executive also highlighted that Ford is open to working with other automakers to build its electric cars. Potential partners in the future include Volkswagen again or “another company.”

Amidst the rise of electric vehicles, Ford and Volkswagen’s alliance in 2020 seemed like a clever strategy that would use both veteran carmakers’ experience to come up with compelling EVs for the European market. Ford and VW joined forces on several fronts, such as electric vehicles, autonomous cars, and commercial vehicles.

Ford and Volkswagen’s work on autonomous vehicles appears to have stopped following the closure of Argo AI, which was backed by the two automakers. The two companies are still collaborating on commercial vehicles, however, with Ford expected to build Volkswagen’s upcoming delivery van, pickup truck, and electric van.

