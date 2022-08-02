Ford captures multiple awards from Altair for work in electric vehicles, sustainability

By

Ford Motor Company captured multiple honors from Altair in its 10th Annual Enlighten Awards. The awards “honor the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that successfully reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts,” Altair said.

Ford won top prizes in both the Sustainable Product and Sustainable Material categories, with the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck earning top marks in the first category. Meanwhile, Ford’s use of 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Ocean Plastic Wiring Harness Clips won the top prize in the Sustainable Material category.

Sustainable Product Winner – Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford’s initial electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, beat out numerous vehicles and other technologies to win the top prize in the Sustainable Product category.

Altair had high regard for Ford’s first-ever EV pickup, which began deliveries in late May and has already made noise in the sector due for many reasons. Altair gave a great description of the vehicle’s capabilities, highlighting its impressive statistics considering it is Ford’s first crack at an electric pickup:

“The 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting with an extended range battery delivers up to 580 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque – the most torque of any F-150 ever – as well as a high-tech front trunk and the ability to power your home if needed. The F-150 Lightning is powered by dual in-board motors with up to 320 miles of range on select models and is built on an all-new steel frame that supports a maximum 2,235-pound payload and up to 10,000 pounds of towing capacity.”

Sustainable Material Winner – 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Ocean Plastic Wiring Harness Clips

Although the recycled ocean plastic wiring clips are not currently used across Ford’s entire lineup, the company has looked at nearly every way to make its vehicles more sustainable from start to finish. First utilized on the Ford Bronco Sport, the wiring harness clips are made from 100% PCR ocean plastic, which is accumulated and then recycled into automotive parts. “The material composition of these parts is collected by workers from plastic waste in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea, promoting healthier marine life, reducing landfill waste and energy use, and providing jobs,” Altair said.

Ford is expanding sustainably-produced parts throughout its lineup. Ford plans to make fuel line clips out of recycled waste from SmileDirectClub, a company that creates invisible braces for customers, for its F-250 Super Duty. Now, if we can only get Ford to push these sustainable parts into more of its electrified vehicles while also expanding its lineup, which it has announced plans to do on several occasions.

“The caliber of nominees for this year’s Enlighten Award was unparalleled and is a true testament to the investments the automotive industry is making to reach – and even exceed – global sustainability targets,” Senior VP of Product and Strategy for Altair, Richard Yen, said. “As we celebrate our tenth year and have evaluated hundreds of worthy entries over the years, we have seen this award evolve from showcasing vehicle lightweighting initiatives to companies now fully embracing sustainability and the commitment to building a net-zero environment and circular economy.”

