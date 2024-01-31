Vivek Ramaswamy calls Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package situation ‘a threat to capitalism’

By

Former 2024 Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has commented on the situation involving Elon Musk and his pay package that was rescinded by a Judge in Delaware.

Ramaswamy called the decision “a threat to the future of capitalism.”

Yesterday, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick ruled that Musk’s massive pay package, which he unlocked through helping the company grow in a series of tranches, was not beneficial or fair to Tesla Shareholders.

McCormick ruled in favor of shareholder Richard Tornetta, who brought on the lawsuit while claiming it was not helpful for those who had invested in the company. Interestingly, over 70 percent of shareholders who voted approved Musk’s pay package.

Plenty of people have commented on the rescinded pay package, including Musk, who has said he is considering moving Tesla to another state of registry, outside of Delaware and possibly to Texas, where the company moved its headquarters in 2022.

Now, Vivek Ramaswamy is stating that the decision to take away and revise Musk’s pay package “is a threat to the future of capitalism” in a three-minute-long video on X:

“The Delaware Chancery Court’s decision to strike down Tesla’s deal with Elon is a threat to the future of capitalism,” Ramaswamy said. “Courts shouldn’t second-guess the *business judgments* of boards to maximize shareholder value. Yet that’s exactly what Tesla’s board did here – successfully.”

Ramaswamy said that the decision has major implications for the business judgment rule, which rules that courts will not interfere with judgments made by a corporation or business’s board.

“Business decisions are calculated risks that are taken on behalf of shareholders, and you have to be able to apply a business risk-taking mindset,” Ramaswamy said.

Musk responded to the former Presidential candidate’s video by stating, “Exactly.”

The Delaware Supreme Court can appeal the decision from Judge McCormick.

