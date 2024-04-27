Former Tesla executive sells $181.5 million in shares, filing shows

By

Former Tesla executive Drew Baglino has sold off several of his shares in the company, as shown in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week.

After Baglino announced his departure on Monday following 18 years with the company, the former executive disclosed the sale of roughly 1.14 million Tesla shares on Thursday, worth around $181.5 million (via Reuters). The move was the third time Baglino, previously the Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, exercised his stock options this year, selling just under $4 million in Tesla shares prior to this round.

Baglino’s announcement of plans to leave Tesla came on Monday, alongside a similar announcement from fellow executive Rohan Patel, Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, who had been with the company for eight years. At the end of the company’s Q1 2024 earnings call on Tuesday, Vice President of Investor Relations Martin Viecha also announced that he would be leaving the company.

Following the announcement, Baglino said he had “no concrete plans” for his time after leaving Tesla, other than spending more time with his family. He also noted that he has “difficulty sitting still for long,” for which he says many can attest.

“I made the difficult decision to move on from Tesla after 18 years yesterday,” Baglino wrote in the initial announcement. “I am so thankful to have worked with and learned from the countless incredibly talented people at Tesla over the years.”

The executive departures came amidst a larger wave of layoffs, in which Tesla is expected to have trimmed its workforce by between 10 and 20 percent. Tesla executives say the layoffs were necessary to help prepare the company for its next phase of growth and to eliminate redundancies.

“So if a company is sort of, organizationally, is five percent wrong per year, that accumulates to 25, 30 percent of inefficiency,” Musk said during the recent earnings call. “We’ve made some corrections along the way, but it is time to reorganize the company for the next phase of growth.”

