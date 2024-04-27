Tesla China launches Enhanced Autopilot subscriptions

By

Tesla has launched subscriptions for Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) in China, as many expect that the company could soon launch its Full Self-Driving (FSD) in the country.

On Friday, multiple sources reported that Tesla launched two subscription options for EAP in China, including the options for 699 yuan (~$98) a month, or 1,399 yuan (~$197) for a three-month option. The news comes after Tesla China began offering free trials of EAP as a sales incentive in February, adding to recent rumors that the company may be nearing a launch of its FSD in the market.

Tesla currently also offers EAP in China for a one-time purchase of 32,000 yuan (~$4,509), as can be seen on the company’s order configurator.

NEWS: Tesla has launched Enhanced Autopilot subscriptions in China. • 699 yuan/month ($99 USD)

• 1,399 yuan for 3 months ($66 USD/month) pic.twitter.com/Js2NYbI79F — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 27, 2024

In China, EAP offers auto-steering, auto lane change, and navigate on Autopilot, and it’s expected to eventually add smart summons and automatic parking options.

The EAP subscription launch follows Tesla’s recently apparent strategic shift toward FSD, with the company dropping the price of the software in North America and absorbing EAP with it. In addition, Tesla is expected to unveil an upcoming robotaxi platform in August, and multiple reports over the past few years have suggested that Tesla has been working toward launching FSD in China.

Earlier this week, during Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk highlighted the company’s plans to eventually launch FSD in other countries, including China.

“So, the thing about the end-to-end neural net-based autonomy is that just like a human, it actually works pretty well without modification in almost any market,” Musk said. “So, we plan on, with the approval of the regulators, releasing it as a supervised autonomy system in any market that, where we can get regulatory approval for that, which we think includes China.”

“So, yes. It’s just like a human, you can go rent a car in a foreign country and you can drive pretty well. Obviously, if you live in that country, you’ll drive better. And so, we’ll make the car drive better in these other countries with country-specific training. But it can drive quite well almost everywhere.”

CFO Vaibhav Taneja also followed up with a few more words on Tesla’s plans to launch FSD in other markets like China:

“There are some road rules that they need to follow. Like in China, you shouldn’t cross over a solid line to do a lane change. In the U.S., it’s a recommendation, I think. In China, you get fined heavily if you do that,” Taneja added. “We have to do some more actions, but it’s mostly smaller actons. It’s not like the entire change of stack or something like that.”

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla China launches Enhanced Autopilot subscriptions