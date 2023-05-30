By

General Motors (GM) and POSCO Chemical will receive funds for a battery materials facility in Quebec, Canada. The federal government of Canada and the Quebec province plan to provide around $110 million each for about $220 million to GM-POSCO’s battery materials facility.

Last year, GM and POSCO Chemical announced they were talking with Canada’s federal government and the Quebec province about a new facility in Bécancour. At the time, the companies estimated that the battery facility would be around $400 million.

Notre gouv est fier de faire équipe avec le QC en investissant $300M pour soutenir la 1ère installation 🇨🇦 de matériaux actifs de cathode qui sera construite par @GMcanada et POSCO FutureM à Bécancour. Grâce à ce projet, il y aura un peu de Bécancour dans chaque véhicule GM. pic.twitter.com/WtZwA0Z62A — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) May 29, 2023

GM-POSCO’s Bécancour facility will produce cathode active material (CAM) for the automaker’s Ultium batteries. The Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, and Cadillac LYRIQ are expected to use GM’s Ultium battery cells, making the Bécancour facility a critical part of General Motors’ supply chain.

The Bécancour battery facility is expected to generate approximately 200 jobs. The facility is scheduled to start running by 2025.

Canada is quickly carving a place for itself in the global electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. Last August, Volkswagen, and Mercedez Benz signed separate agreements with Canada’s federal government for battery materials. Like GM-POSCO’s project, VW’s deal with Canada involved the production of battery and cathode active materials. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz deal was more open-ended, focusing on enhancing and exploring collaborations with Canadian companies engaged in EV and battery supply chains.

Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, claimed the country “is quickly becoming the green supplier of choice for major auto companies, including leading European manufacturers, as we transition to a cleaner, greener future.

Minister Champagne also shared the news about GM-POSCO’s battery facility.

