General Motors stated that the Chevrolet Silverado EV will not be Tesla-compatible before the model year 2025. The statement leaves some hope that the Silverado EV will eventually switch to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS).

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV was most likely designed before General Motors’ announcement that it would adopt Tesla NACS. So the Silverado EV’s parts and assembly line might not account for Tesla’s charging port yet.

Twitter account “What’s Inside” provided a sneak peek at the Silverado EV’s charging setup. Chevrolet’s all-electric pickup truck has a bigger charge port door than other electric pickups like the Tesla Cybertruck. The Silverado EV has a CCS charger and will need an adapter to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations.

First Look at Chevrolet’s ELECTRIC Silverado. Have you ever seen a bigger charge port door? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uE5RmXxg9l — WHAT'S INSIDE? (@whatsinside) June 26, 2023

General Motors announced on Monday that Chevrolet Silverado EV deliveries would start in a few weeks. The legacy automaker scrapped the Silverado EV’s base variant, which started at $39,000. Deliveries will begin with the $77,905 Silverado EV variant. Later this year, the Silverado EV’s “Work Truck” variant will launch at $72,905. The Silverado EV RST will also be available for retail customers by the end of the year for a starting price of $105,000.

The Silverado EV will be produced at GM’s Factory Zero, which straddles Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. Factory Zero is GM’s first electric vehicle assembly plant dedicated to production. The Detroit-Hamtramck plant dates back to 1985 and has manufactured over 3 million vehicles.

