Chevrolet releases Silverado EV’s towing capacity test results

Chevrolet released the Silverado EV’s towing capacity test results. The all-electric Chevrolet Silverado is expected to hit the market by 2024.

General Motors’ 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST will offer up to 10,000 lbs. of max towing on some variants. Chevrolet aims to push its towing capacity up to 20,000 lbs. with the Silverado EV’s WT (Work Truck) model.

In a recent validation test, Chevrolet’s engineering team hitched a 7,700-pound RV to a 2024 Silverado EV EV WT—the model that is expected to have a towing capacity of up to 20,000 lbs. The test was conducted with the Silverado EV running at low and high speeds. Based on the engineers’ observations, the all-electric pickup truck drove smoothly while on the road and responded well to driver feedback.

“It’s so important for full-size truck customers to be able to two, haul, and do everything that they can do in a traditional pickup truck. And I think we’ve really set the bar and really made an incredible product,” said Nichole Kraatz, a vehicle Chief Engineer.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is estimated to have 400 miles of range on a full charge and 664 horsepower with more than 780 lb-ft of torque while in Wide Open Watts Mode. As for charging, the electric Silverado is expected to charge up to 350kW with DC charging.

The Silverado EV RST First Edition will be the first version of the all-electric pickup truck to hit the market. The RST First Edition comes with features like four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, and Super Cruise. It also features a 17-inch infotainment screen and GM’s semi-autonomous driving software.

Silverado EV RST First Edition production is scheduled to start in Fall 2023. Chevrolet plans to debut the RST First Edition with an MSRO of over $105,000. In Spring 2023, Chevrolet will unveil the Silverado EV WT model.

