General Motors confirms Equinox EV starting price

General Motors (GM) has confirmed the starting price of the Chevy Equinox EV, a vehicle that will be competing in the highly-contested electric crossover segment. As per Chevrolet’s official webpage for the vehicle, the Equinox EV starts at $34,995 before options for its 1LT trim.

For its $34,995 price, the Equinox EV 1LT offers up to 319 miles of range. The vehicle comes with a single-motor, front-wheel drive configuration, and it will be equipped with 19-inch wheels, a 17.7-inch Diagonal Display Touch Screen, an 11.5 kW onboard charger, and Standard Chevy Safety Assist. The vehicle is expected to be available later in 2024.

While the Equinox EV 1LT’s starting price of $34,995 price seems quite a bit higher than the “around $30,000” estimate shared by GM in the past, it is still a fairly affordable electric vehicle. Provided that the vehicle qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs, the Equinox EV 1LT could effectively be purchased for just about $27,495. At that price, the Equinox EV becomes a pretty legitimate contender in the all-electric crossover segment.

Credit: Chevrolet

Apart from the 1LT trim, the Chevy Equinox EV is offered in four more variants. These are the 2LT FWD, 2RS FWD, 3LT FWD, and 3RS FWD. The Chevy Equinox EV 2LT starts at $43,295, the Equinox EV 3LT starts at $45,295, the Equinox EV 2RS starts at $44,795, and the Equinox EV 3RS starts at $46,795. For the top-tier Equinox EV 3RS, Chevy offers 21-inch black wheels, a heated flat-bottom steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and Super Cruise.

Unlike the Chevy Equinox EV 1LT, which is listed as available later this year, the Equinox EV 2LT, Equinox EV 3LT, Equinox EV 2RS, and Equinox EV 3RS are only listed as available for order “soon,” as per the vehicle’s official webpage.

Overall, the Chevy Equinox EV seems to be quite competitive when it comes to pricing. Provided that GM really does deliver on the vehicle, it could bring some competition to the best-selling Tesla Model Y, or at least the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Nissan Ariya, and the Volkswagen ID.4.

