GM unveils the Chevrolet Equinox EV, its budget SUV offering

By

General Motors has announced their all-new Chevy Equinox EV, their affordable EV SUV offering.

Chevrolet has long been the budget offering of GM products; their vehicles are made for everyone, so what if the interior is comparable to a school lunch tray, it’s cheap and (hopefully) reliable transportation. Outside of the Chevy Camero and Corvette lineups, this is how Chevy is seen by the vast majority of the population. And the brand is certainly not kicking that trend with their new Chevy Equinox EV.

The Equinox EV comes with two available powertrains. A front-wheel-drive system will offer a respectable 210 horsepower and 246 pound-feet of torque. The available all-wheel-drive system adds some spice with 290 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque. But in reality, these are not the features that matter to an Equinox buyer.

Rear view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of sunset. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023. Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a lake. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023. Seven-eighths view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a home. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

More importantly, with a starting price of $30,000, the vehicle has numerous features that appeal to many consumers. A standard range of 250 miles and an optional range of up to 300 miles will take most people where ever they need to go. The vehicle charges reasonably quickly at a standard 150kW. And it offers numerous safety features, including rear park assist and reverse automatic braking, blind zone steering assist, and lane keep assist, to name a few—all standard on the base model of the vehicle.

View of rear cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT with Sky Cool Gray interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023. View of rear cargo space in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023. View of driver’s side front cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT with Super Cruise activated. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Those who really want to bling out their Chevy Equinox EV can option Super Cruise hands-free driving, a panoramic sunroof, or even pleather seats (if you are feeling bold).

The new Chevy Equinox EV isn’t a track day hero, nor will it rip a Model 3 in half at a drag strip. But, this is important; it will get average Americans cheap, reliable, electrified transportation without any of the baggage that comes with a more flashy EV experience.

Looking at its competition, the Chevy Equinox will likely fair well. The vehicle will be available in fall of next year, and will likely be ahead of a lot of competition. The Hyundai/Kia counterparts, the Hyundai Kona/Ioniq 5, and the Kia Nio/EV6 are substantially more expensive and don’t currently apply for federal tax credits. Ford has yet to introduce a budget offering, their closest offering being the Ford Mustang Mach-E. And while the VW ID4 comest closest in price, the horror stories of owners left without software updates for months should scare away countless buyers.

For once in a very long time, General Motors is early to the market. With their Chevy Bolt and new Chevy Equinox offerings below $30,000 with incentives, they are in a league of their own.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

GM unveils the Chevrolet Equinox EV, its budget SUV offering