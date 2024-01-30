GM plans to bring plugin hybrids to North American market

By

During the General Motors (GM) 2023 earnings call held this week, CEO Mary Barra said the company will be bringing plugin hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) to North America—despite still being committed to going all-electric by 2035.

GM held its earnings call and released 2023 financial results on Tuesday, with CEO Mary Barra noting that the pace of electric vehicle (EV) sales has slowed for the company. The automaker maintained expectations that its EVs will reach profitability by 2025, though it says that hybrids will play an increasingly important role in reaching strict emissions standards.

It’s not clear yet at this point which segments are expected to get hybrids, and the statements come ahead of GM’s plans to launch six new EVs this year across the Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC brands.

“Our forward plans include bringing our plug-in hybrid technology to select vehicles in North America,” Barra said (via Automotive News). “Let me be clear: GM remains committed to eliminating tailpipe emissions from our light-duty vehicles by 2035. But in the interim, deploying plug-in technology in strategic segments will deliver some of the environmental benefits of EVs as the nation continues to build its charging infrastructure.”

Barra alluded to standards proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which would mandate that vehicles through the 2032 model year will require an annual fleetwide emissions cut of 13 percent, alongside a 56 percent decrease in average emission levels starting with the 2026 model year.

“We are going to be bringing [hybrids] in at a time where we need them from a compliance perspective,” Barra added during the call.

If enacted, these rules would mean EVs would need to account for two-thirds of new vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2032.

The hybrid launches are expected to help GM “comply with the more stringent fuel economy and tailpipe emissions standards that are being proposed,” according to Barra. “And we plan to deliver the program in a capital- and cost-efficient way because the technology is already in production in other markets.”

The statements come ahead of GM’s plans to launch six fully-electric EVs this year, and the automaker’s recent announcement of the upcoming 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, a non-plugin hybrid. Previously, GM also sold the Chevy Volt PHEV from 2010 to 2019, as well as the Cadillac ELR from 2014 to 2016.

