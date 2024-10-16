Tesla provides Cybertruck Powershare release update

By

Tesla has released a quick update on the rollout of the Cybertruck’s Powershare feature. Tesla’s update covers the feature’s release for homes with solar, as well as the estimated rollout date for Powershare for homes that are equipped with Tesla Powerwall home batteries, among others.

Tesla’s official website notes that Powershare technology unlocks the Cybertruck battery’s ability to provide power through its onboard outlets or charge port. With Powershare enabled, the Cybertruck would have the capability to power electronic devices, charge other electric vehicles, and support homes during power outages.

Tesla, through its official Cybertruck account, noted that enabling Powershare for the Cybertruck may take up to a week. For customers who have solar panels in their homes, Powershare will be enabled by the end of the year. The same is true for customers whose homes have been installed with Tesla’s Backup Switch in an approved utility. Lastly, Powerwall owners should see Powershare enabled in 2025.

Powershare’s capability to support the energy needs of a home during power outages has received widespread praise. Tesla highlighted the feature’s potential on its official website, with the company stating that homes could have enough power for days with the Cybertruck’s Powershare function.

“With Powershare, your Cybertruck can automatically provide backup power to your home with up to 11.5 kW of power for up to three days. Powershare Home Backup can detect an outage and start providing power within one minute without noise, emissions, or maintenance,” Tesla wrote.

Powershare has proven to be one of the Cybertruck’s most popular features. This is because Powershare allows the Cybertruck to power electronic devices or tools using power outlets that are built into the vehicle. The feature also allows the Cybertruck to charge other electric vehicles with up to 9.6 kW of power by plugging into the all-electric pickup truck’s 240 V cargo bed outlet.

