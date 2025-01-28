elon musk
News

Predator drone maker urges Elon Musk’s DOGE to reform Pentagon contracting system

Credit: Ministério Das Comunicações [CC BY:2.0]
Posted on

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, maker of the Predator drone, has urged Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to pursue a Pentagon contracting overhaul. As per the drone maker, the current system is too slow and bureaucratic to be effective against threats from China or Iran.

The letter:

  • In a letter dated January 24, General Atomics CEO Linden Blue urged Musk of the Department of Government Efficiency to reform the Pentagon’s defense acquisition system. 
  • As per the CEO, a reform to the Pentagon’s defense acquisition system could enhance its efficiency and contribution to national security
  • Blue highlighted several issues in his letter, such as delays, buck-passing, and self-shackling, which are prevalent in the current system, as noted in a Reuters report.

Reform proposals:

  • The General Atomics CEO shared some proposals in his letter to Elon Musk.
  • Among these are time limits on Pentagon milestones, which could pave the way for faster large system acquisitions.
  • Blue called for increased accountability in the U.S. Foreign Military Sales system as well. 
  • He also called for a reform of the U.S. interpretation of the Missile Technology Control Regime so that it is more closely focused on weapons of mass destruction instead of drones.

Musk’s DOGE:

  • Elon Musk’s DOGE has been very busy after it was formally formed by an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump.
  • As per Trump’s executive order, DOGE was created to modernize federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.
  • Musk has pledged that DOGE would see meaningful progress every week.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Predator drone maker urges Elon Musk’s DOGE to reform Pentagon contracting system
To Top