Tesla lands $87 million Megapack project in Belgium

Tesla is set to provide its Megapack grid-scale batteries for a new energy storage project in Belgium, coming as the latest of many storage facilities popping up around the world.

Clean electricity provider Energy Solutions Group (ESG) will deploy Tesla Megapacks to establish a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Harmignies, Belgium, expected to cost around 85 million euros (~$87.4 million USD), according to a report from Netherlands-based publication De Tijd this week. The 75 MW/300MWh Tesla Megapack project will be housed in what was previously a cement factory in the village, and the companies expect it to be completed by the end of this year.

The funding for the project will come from a subordinated loan from government agency Wallonie Entreprendre, along with a bank credit from KBC, utilizing net operator Elia’s fees to generate revenue and manage the supply and demand of electricity.

The news of the project comes after Belgium energized its largest BESS project yet in Wallonia in October, featuring 40 Tesla Megapacks for a 50MW/100MWh capacity. That particular project is being operated by Corsica Sole, after being constructed and managed by Mitsubishi subsidiary Eneco.

Tesla scales up Megapack production in the U.S. and now China

Tesla has been ramping up the production of its Megapacks for the past few years, after completing construction of a so-called “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California in 2022. While the company surpassed its 10,000th Megapack produced at the site in November, the factory is aiming to reach a volume production of 10,000 units (40GWh) annually, and production has been scaling up as more and more projects have been announced in markets around the world.

In addition to the Tesla Megafactory in Lathrop, California, the company recently completed construction on another Megapack production facility in Shanghai, China, which began trial production just a few weeks ago. The site is expected to begin deliveries within the first quarter of the year, along with eventually matching the 10,000-unit-per-year production goal held by the Lathrop Megafactory.

