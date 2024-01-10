Tesla dominated the top 10 best-selling EVs in the U.S. in 2023

By

Data is coming in for last year’s electric vehicle (EV) sales, and with it, more accolades for Tesla’s leadership in the emerging market. Tesla landed three spots on the top 10 best-selling EVs list in 2023, with its leading vehicle outselling all non-Tesla EVs in the top 10 combined.

According to EV sales data released by Kelley Blue Book and parent company Cox Automotive this week, the Tesla Model Y outsold all non-Tesla EVs included in the top 10 best-selling EVs in the U.S. in 2023, selling an estimated 394,497 units total. All other non-Tesla EVs in the top 10 combined reached a sales total of 246,054 units.

The Model 3 was the second-best-selling EV in the U.S. last year, with 220,910 units, while the Model X landed in ninth with a total of 23,015 units. The rest of the top 10 best-selling EVs in the U.S. last year were made up of models from Chevy, Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and others, as can be seen below.

Top 10 best-selling EVs in the U.S. in 2023

Tesla Model Y: 394,497 Tesla Model 3: 220,910 Chevy Bolt EV/EUV: 62,045 Ford Mustang Mach-E: 40,771 Volkswagen ID.4: 37,789 Hyundai Ioniq 5: 33,918 Rivian R1S: 24,783 Ford F-150 Lightning: 24,165 Tesla Model X: 23,015 BMW i4: 22,583

The Model S did not make it into the top 10 best-selling EVs in 2023 landing instead at 14th. The Cybertruck didn’t appear in the data, likely because it hasn’t yet begun regular customer deliveries, and its launch edition “Foundation Series” has mostly only gone out to some employees and celebrities so far. The truck is also still ramping up production, which is expected to take some time.

While the majority of automakers included in the top 10 produce both gas and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), Tesla leads the industry in EV units produced and sold. Rivian was the only other automaker in the top 10 that doesn’t also make gas vehicles, though Vinfast and Fisker were also acknowledged in the report as part of the “100 percent EVs club.”

You can see the EV proportions to overall brand sales from traditional automakers below, as led by BMW and Volkswagen.

Other insights from the data include that the Model Y accounted for as much as a third of all EV sales in the U.S. in 2023, and that Tesla as a brand reached an overall market share of 4.20 percent, regardless of powertrain. The EV market also continued on a downward price trend in 2023, following Tesla’s sweeping price cuts early in the year.

You can see EV sales data for the full 2023 calendar year from Kelley Blue Book here, including the best-selling EVs by brand and by model.

