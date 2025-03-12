Hyundai’s car factory in Georgia has run into a wastewater issue that may affect production. The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) failed to meet wastewater permit standards and must develop a plan to address the issue.

According to the City of Savannah, in mid-September, staff at its water treatment facility observed that Hyundai’s wastewater was “affecting biological processes. The facility stopped accepting wastewater from Hyundai’s car factory in Georgia at the end of September due to Hurricane Helene and has not received wastewater water from HMGMA since.

The City of Savannah issued a permit to accept HMGMA’s industrial wastewater at its water treatment facility on August 30, 2024. The agreement between the City and Hyundai’s car factory was a temporary plan while the North Bryan County Water Reclamation Facility was under construction.

However, on October 1, the City issued a Notice of Violation to HMGMA. The City of Savannah is coordinating with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and Bryan County to facilitate corrective actions and address Hyundai’s wastewater issue.

Below is a HMGMA spokesperson’s statement regarding the plant’s wastewater issue, shared by WTOC.

In September 2024, HMGMA began discharging wastewater to the City of Savannah. Less than one month after discharge began, HMGMA, as required by permit, notified the City that our discharge amounts exceeded the limit for zinc, copper and total conductivity. HMGMA immediately stopped discharging and began a root cause analysis to determine the source.

In the meantime, HMGMA contracted with a specialized company to pump wastewater into tanker trucks and transport it off site to permitted facilities.

In late October 2024, one of the third party contractor/haulers transported wastewater from HMGMA to a treatment plant that did not have the required permit for industrial wastewater but was permitted to accept domestic wastewater. As soon as HMGMA was made aware of this issue, all operations with said contractor were ceased. HMGMA increased its oversight of the contract company to ensure this does not happen again. HMGMA has confirmed that all treatment facilities receiving wastewater from the site since that incident have been properly classified, permitted, and authorized to treat and dispose of industrial wastewater.

HMGMA has worked diligently with the GA-EPD on all aspects of our wastewater management issues and improvements.

HMGMA operates an industrial wastewater treatment system and has upgraded its equipment to better address the levels found. Previously, there was not a means to treat domestic wastewater. HMGMA has now procured a dissolved air flotation (DAF) system, which is being commissioned to ensure all discharges meet permit levels.

The investigation determined the pipes installed at HMGMA had elevated levels of metal that affected both domestic and industrial wastewater discharge streams. HMGMA decided the best course of action was to replace the pipes at the Metaplant. Work is expected to being soon, and we anticipate this to be completed in September.

HMGMA took this issue seriously and worked diligently to find a solution. We are committed to being good environmental stewards and to adhering to all applicable laws and regulations regarding wastewater. We live and work in the Coastal Empire and have a vested interest in keeping waterways healthy.