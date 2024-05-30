By

SpaceX Starlink services will launch on Qatar Airways’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft by the end of Q4 2024.

“Three Boeing 777-300s will be the first aircraft in Qatar Airways’ fleet to be upgraded with Starlink’s game-changing, ultra-high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi onboard by the last quarter of this year,” said Qatar Airways.

The international airline announced that Starlink internet would be available on three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Qatar Airways plans to make SpaceX Starlink services available in its modern planes within the next two years.

In October 2023, Qatar Airways announced its collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to select aircraft and routes.

“This exciting collaboration is not only in line with our industry-leading approach to technological adoption but also serves as an unmissable opportunity to connect Starlink to our global passengers. We look forward to our passengers benefitting from this state-of-the-art addition to Qatar Airways’ in-flight experience,” said His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive.

The airline previously shared that customers could access Wi-Fi speeds up to 350 Mbps on flights with Starlink. However, those estimates were before SpaceX received an FCC License to use its new V4 Starlink dish on moving vehicles, including cars, ships, and planes. Starlink’s V4 dish might offer better speeds.

Besides Qatar Airways, Starlink is also available on Hawaiian Airlines, JSX, AirBaltic, and ZIPAIR aircraft.

Starlink recently announced that it has gathered 3 million customers in 99 countries across the globe. People from Fiji Islands and Indonesia were the latest addition to Starlink customer base.

