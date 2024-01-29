By

Hyundai Motor Group announced its plans to break ground on its Georgia Quick Start training center near its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) plant in the state.

The South Korean automaker will break ground at the Georgia Quick Start training center on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at approximately 10:00 am. Personnel from Georgia Quick Start, the Technical College System of Georgia, The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), local business leaders, and local state officials will attend the ground-breaking ceremony.

Georgia Quick Start is an 89,000-square-foot facility geared to train thousands of Georgians for work at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. Hyundai plans to invest $5.54 billion in the dedicated EV and battery plant in the United States. Non-affiliated HMGMA suppliers are estimated to invest another $1 billion in the area due to the project.

The new factory is slated to start commercial production by the first half of 2025. The Asian car maker aims to reach an annual capacity of 300,000 units with HMGMA.

“Hyundai and the people of Georgia share many qualities: respect for our histories, ingenuity, creativity, and determination to make the world better for the next generation.

“Today, our EVs are recognized as best in class, and with this partnership, we are determined to be the global leader in electrification, safety, quality, and sustainability. With the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, we will continue to evolve beyond an automaker to the world’s leading mobility solutions provider,” said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during the ground-breaking ceremony for HMGMA.

Hyundai Motor Group aims to produce a diverse range of electric vehicles under its brand name at the Georgia plant, including Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia electric vehicles. The company’s Hyundai and Kia brands together hold the second-highest EV sales record in the United States after Tesla. The Georgia plant may help the Hyundai Motor Group grow its market share in the US.

