Amazon teams up with Hyundai for vehicle sales & more

By

Amazon teamed up with Hyundai for vehicle sales and in-car features. The partnership between Amazon and the South Korean automaker involves three key pieces.

The first piece of the partnership relates to Hyundai’s vehicle sales. Auto dealers can sell vehicles through Amazon’s stores in the United States starting in 2024. Hyundai will be the first car brand available for purchase through Amazon.

Hyundai and Amazon’s partnership enables customers to search for available vehicles in their area and order a new car online. Then, customers can either pick up their new Hyundai vehicle or have it delivered by their local dealership.

“Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon’s passion for trying to make customers’ lives better and easier every day,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “Our broad, strategic partnership should do just that, from changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online to making it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments, and calendar checks to enabling Hyundai to transform their customer experiences and business operations by moving to AWS. We look forward to inventing together for many years.”

The South Korean automaker also chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider. Hyundai aims to become a more data-driven organization with cloud-first technology. The Asian car manufacturer plans to migrate its current on-premises application to AWS, prioritizing manufacturing and supply chain. Hyundai’s new strategy is forecasted to optimize production, minimize costs, and improve security, as well as connected vehicle development.

The third part of Hyundai and Amazon’s deal regards Alexa. Hyundai plans to integrate Alexa in all its next-generation vehicles starting in 2025. Alexa will enable drivers to interact with their vehicles hands-free and control smart home devices from their cars.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Amazon teams up with Hyundai for vehicle sales & more