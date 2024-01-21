U.S. to invest $325 million into EV charger reliability and lowering costs

By

The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy have announced $325 million in new investments going toward improving electric vehicle (EV) charger reliability and cutting costs in the industry.

In a press release shared on Friday, the White House announced three programs to repair and replace existing, non-operational chargers across the country, to reduce costs for deploying charging in underserved communities, and to cut battery costs. Part of the funding includes almost $149 million in grants dedicated to fixing non-working charging equipment, expected to help bring 4,500 broken public chargers back into operation.

The White House says the programs will “increase the reliability and resilience of publicly accessible chargers, advance EV technologies, and support workforce development for EV charging deployment and maintenance.”

The statement also details the Biden administration’s notice of intent to propose regulations related to the 30C tax credit, recommending definition changes that would give around two-thirds of Americans access to up to 30 percent off on charging equipment.

EV charger reliability has long been under scrutiny from EV drivers and regulators alike, and especially from those who have had to charge their vehicles at non-Tesla charging stations. Last year, the California Energy Commission announced plans to create regulatory framework for public EV charger reliability and availability, though this is the first such funding to support maintenance on a federal level.

The newly announced funding programs also follow $623 million in awards announced earlier this month, which are expected to help fill gaps in the U.S. charging infrastructure.

The press release includes a list of financial commitments that are a part of the programs, including Tesla’s plan to open at least 7,500 Superchargers to non-Tesla owners throughout this year. Throughout much of last year and into this year, nearly every automaker also signed on to adopt Tesla’s charging hardware, dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

The list also includes several other automakers and a new charging station joint venture including BMW, General Motors (GM), Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis, which is expected to install 30,000 EV charging stations.

It also lists several companies that are not automakers as a part of the program, including the Hilton deal for as many as 20,000 Universal Wall Connectors, announced in September.

Below are all the companies listed on the private sector EV charging commitments document, or you can view full project descriptions from the White House here.

EV Charging Deployment

Automakers

JV created by BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis

Tesla

Forum Mobility

Charging Companies

bp pulse (EV charging arm of bp, formerly British Petroleum)

EVgo

Francis Energy

Notable Charging Partnerships

Pilot, GM and EVgo

TravelCenters of America and Electrify America

Mercedes-Benz, ChargePoint and MN8 Energy

GM and FLO

Forum Mobility and local San Pedro and Oakland ports

EVgo and Meijer

Hospitality/Retail

Marriott

Hilton

Walmart

EV Charger Manufacturing

Kempower Inc.

EdgeEnergy

BorgWarner

Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy and BlackRock Alternatives

Ingeteam

Atom Power

XCharge North America

Star Charge

LG Electronics

