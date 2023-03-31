Amazon announces milestones within Rivian EDV fleet

By

Amazon has announced a few milestones within its Rivian Electric Delivery Vehicle (EDV) fleet.

Since launching the delivery of packages using the all-electric vans Rivian developed especially for its partnership with Amazon, the e-commerce giant has accumulated more than 3,000 EDV units from the Normal, Illinois-based automaker.

Rivian has received heavy support from Amazon since its early days. The two companies agreed on a 100,000-unit deal for the EDV, and Rivian started delivering them last year, while Amazon put them to work almost immediately.

So far, Rivian’s EDVs are carrying Amazon packages in more than 500 cities and regions across the United States. This is the fastest rollout of an electric delivery fleet at this scale in the U.S., and while the EV movement in the country is still young, this is an impressive feat.

The 500 cities and regions and over 3,000 delivery vehicles Amazon is currently using have delivered more than 75 million packages to customers across the United States.

In November 2022, Amazon said it had delivered 5 million packages in more than 100 cities across the U.S., all carried by over 1,000 EDV units.

The fleet has now grown to over 3,000 vehicles, tripling in size and helping Amazon reach the sustainability goals that it outlined in 2019.

The Pilot Program that Amazon and Rivian launched last Summer kicked off deliveries in a dozen cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis.

However, by Christmas, Rivian EDVs were delivering Amazon packages in 100 U.S. cities, helping the company complete yet another successful holiday rush.

More cities will be a part of the Amazon-Rivian EDV deliveries soon. Amazon said that customers in Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, San Jose, Tampa, and Toledo, among other areas, will soon see EDVs delivering packages in their areas.

