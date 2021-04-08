President Biden’s $174 billion EV package broken down dollar by dollar

President Joe Biden’s $174 billion aid package for electric vehicles has been broken down in an email sent by officials from the United States Department of Transportation. Biden’s plan to increase EV production and adoption across the U.S. is fueled by the massive spending package that aims to woo car buyers away from petrol and gas-powered engines, favoring electric cars instead.

The $174 billion package can be broken down into several categories that all have different spending allocations. The largest is the consumer rebates portion of the package, accounting for $100 billion of the $174 billion package, Reuters said. The rebates would be a significant boost to U.S. automakers, especially ones like Tesla and General Motors, who cannot offer $7,500 rebates when a vehicle is purchased. Previous limits axed the EV tax credit after manufacturers sold 200,000 electric cars. The reintroduction of the $7,500 tax credit would undoubtedly convince some car buyers to consider all-electric options, bringing down their car’s cost by a significant amount in some cases.

There have been rumblings of the $7,500 EV credit being bumped up to $10,000 per unit sold. While unconfirmed, several Washington D.C. sources have indicated that the Biden administration is considering a $2,500 boost to the previous EV tax credit amount. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives commented on the possibility of the $10,000 amount earlier this week.

“We are hearing from our contacts in the Beltway that $7,500 tax credit could potentially be $10,000 in terms of a credit and that’s going to be a massive catalyst not just for Tesla, but for the EV ecosystem in the U.S.,” Ives said to Yahoo! Finance Live.

With $100 billion out of the way and $74 billion remaining, it appears that $15 billion will be used to accelerate the buildout of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure. President Biden’s campaign is targeting at least 500,000 new EV charging stations. One of the main concerns and points of non-EV owners is the lack of charging options available throughout the United States. However, with more companies joining the EV sector, the focus on charging is becoming an evident focus of automakers moving forward. Tesla has started to plan for larger Supercharger stalls in highly populated areas. New companies like Rivian are just releasing their EV charging plans a few months ahead of their first vehicles being delivered to customers.

The final $59 billion of the package will be divided into three subsections: $20 billion for electric school buses, aligning with President Biden’s plan to electrify the government fleet, $25 billion for zero-emission transit vehicles, and the remaining $14 billion going to “other tax incentives.”

Ultimately, the package will greatly benefit nearly any car company that will begin developing electric powertrains for the passenger or commercial market.