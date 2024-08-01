By

Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson recently celebrated a notable milestone in the luxury electric vehicle maker’s efforts to release its next vehicle, the three-row Gravity SUV. As per the CEO, the first pre-production Lucid Gravity has rolled off the line at the Arizona factory, and he was fortunate enough to be the one to drive it.

A video posted by Rawlinson on his LinkedIn page showed the momentous occasion, which was highlighted by cheers from employees in the facility. As could be seen in the clip, several Lucid employees from the Arizona plant accompanied the CEO in his brief drive of the luxury all-electric SUV.

“I feel so honored to have just driven the very first pre-production Lucid Gravity fresh off the production line at our Arizona factory. Accompanied in the vehicle with some of our hard working Arizona associates, with so many more gathered together to share this special moment in time, Lucid Gravity moves another step closer to customer’s hands. Not all EVs are born equal,” Rawlinson wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Lucid has been pretty active on social media, sharing frequent updates on its efforts to bring the Gravity to production. Just last week, Lucid shared a short video of its first pre-production Gravity SUV moving from the Arizona factory’s paint shop to the assembly line. Similar to Rawlinson’s recent video, numerous Lucid employees could be heard cheering as the pre-production Gravity moved through the factory.

Oh hey there @lucidmotors Gravity…..We see you looking fabulous leaving the complete assembly line! I think we have a Release Candidate ready to hit the road #roadtogravity #lucidgravity #roadtolucidgravity pic.twitter.com/ukdMtP2Tnj — Debbie Doll (@doll_debbie) July 30, 2024

The Lucid Gravity would be entering the premium all-electric, three-row SUV market, which is populated by vehicles such as the veteran Tesla Model X and the increasingly popular Rivian R1S. On paper, however, the Lucid Gravity seems to have what it takes to attract customers, thanks to its spacious cabin, 440 miles of range, and starting price of $80,000. The vehicle is also expected to begin production in late 2024.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Lucid CEO drives first pre-production Gravity SUV off AZ plant’s assembly line