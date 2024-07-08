Lucid’s record quarterly deliveries boosted by price cuts, incentives

By

Lucid Motors set a quarterly record for deliveries in the second quarter, as was boosted by the company’s recent price cuts and incentives for the Air sedan.

In a press release shared on Monday, Lucid announced that it delivered 2,394 vehicles in Q2, marking a roughly 70-percent increase year over year. The company also produced 2,110 vehicles at its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, dropping by around 3 percent from the same period last year.

The report comes after Lucid launched sweeping price cuts, financing offers, and incentives for its Air Sedan in the first half of the year. Lucid also says it plans to increase production and deliveries in the second half of the year, ahead of its plans to launch the upcoming Gravity SUV.

Lucid will hold its Q2 earnings call on August 5, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

In Q1, Lucid delivered 1,967 vehicles and produced 1,728, later going on to report a $684.7 million net loss and reiterating a production guidance of 9,000 vehicles for this year.

The Gravity SUV is expected to be priced around $80,000, though Lucid has yet to officially share the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) debut price or other launch information.

In recent appearances, CEO Peter Rawlinson has hinted that more details will be shared in the coming months, and the automaker has been hyping the upcoming EV with a “Road to Gravity” video series. Lucid has also teased a mid-size SUV planned for late 2026 production, following production of the Gravity.

The automaker’s largest stakeholder is the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which holds a 60-percent stake in the company. Lucid also opened a plant in Saudi Arabia last year, and it assists with the assembly of the Lucid Air electric sedan.

