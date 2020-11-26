Lucid shows off the Air’s spacious frunk and trunk in warm Thanksgiving greeting

Lucid Motors recently showcased the impressive cargo space of the Air sedan’s frunk and trunk in a short video. The post, which was shared today, featured rather heartfelt Thanksgiving greeting to the EV community, as well as a warm gesture to those in need.

The short video featured a white Air sedan being loaded with a significant number of bags in both its frunk and trunk. As could be seen in the clip, the upcoming luxury sedan can carry quite a lot of packages thanks to its spacious cargo space, which bodes well for the recipients of Lucid’s Thanksgiving effort.

At #LucidMotors, we are celebrating the start of the holiday season by giving back to our local community and donating to @ACCFB.



Wishing our entire community a happy #Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/nwgOvcFQ3L — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) November 26, 2020

To celebrate this year’s Thanksgiving, which is made quite challenging due to the pandemic, Lucid has opted to give back to the community by working with local food banks to share over 500 pounds of food to families in need. It’s a small gesture, but Lucid’s efforts could very well make the day better for a good number of families.

“This Thanksgiving, we can’t all be together, but we can still be there for each other. We’re working with local food banks to share over 500 lbs of turkey with families in need. May you and yours have a happy Thanksgiving,” Lucid noted.

The luxury electric car maker’s efforts were received positively by the Alameda County Community Food Bank, which described the program as a way to start this year’s holiday season on a healthy note. “We’re so grateful for the support of our community. Our friends at @LucidMotors donated dozens of turkeys just in time (for) Thanksgiving. Thank you, Lucid Motors, for helping us start the holiday season on a healthy note,” the ACCFB wrote.