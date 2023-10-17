By

BMW is the latest of many automakers to officially adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS), meaning future electric vehicles (EVs) built by the company will include Tesla’s charging port and get access to the vast Supercharger network.

On Tuesday, BMW signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the NACS, and the company’s vehicles will gain access to the Supercharger network in early 2025, as announced in a press release. The agreement will give EVs from BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce with the Combined Charging System (CCS) access to select stations in Tesla’s Supercharger network by 2025, and future vehicles built for the U.S. and Canada will include the charging hardware by the same year.

“With six fully electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification.”

Welcome BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce owners to Superchargers across North America ⚡️ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 17, 2023

The news comes after Kia and parent company Hyundai officially adopted the NACS earlier this month. Honda joined automakers adopting the hardware last month, along with several other automakers that have joined throughout the latter part of this year.

Below are the automotive brands that have currently signed on to use Tesla’s NACS charging port in North America:

BMW (Mini, Rolls-Royce)

Ford (Lincoln)

GM (Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac)

Volvo (Polestar, Lotus)

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Infiniti

Mitsubishi

Honda (Acura, Afeela)

Hyundai (Kia, Genesis)

Jaguar/Land Rover

Rivian

Fisker

Aptera

Vinfast

BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce adopt Tesla’s NACS charging port