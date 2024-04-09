Lucid shares Q1 2024 production and delivery numbers

By

Luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Motors has announced its first-quarter production and delivery numbers, earning its best quarter for deliveries yet.

Lucid delivered 1,967 vehicles in Q1, producing as many as 1,728 units, according to a press release shared by the automaker on Tuesday. While the production figure is down from 2,314 in the first quarter of 2023, deliveries are up from 1,406 during the same period last year.

The automaker has also reached a record-high with this quarterly deliveries result, breaking its previous record held for Q4 2022, in which it delivered 1,932 units. In Q4 2023, however, Lucid delivered just 1,734 units, representing a 10 percent drop year over year, and it produced 2,391 vehicles. For all of 2023, Lucid produced 8,428 vehicles and delivered 6,001 units.

Lucid has also scheduled its earnings call is scheduled for Monday, May 6 at 2:30 pm P.T., and you can tune into the webcast at the automaker’s Investor Relations site here. Shareholders can also submit questions for the call here.

The results come following massive price cuts from Lucid, which are thought to have helped spur on the record quarterly deliveries. Lucid also set a relatively conservative production target for 2024, with plans to produce around 9,000 vehicles.

Lucid is also set to launch its Gravity SUV later this year, and the EV has been spotted multiple times performing tests on public roads since it was unveiled. In January, Lucid announced that it was officially expanding its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, in order to accommodate production of the Gravity.

Along with the Arizona factory, Lucid has also been ramping up production at a new factory in Saudi Arabia. In December, one executive from the automaker said the plant, which opened in September, had produced nearly 800 Lucid Air units.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

