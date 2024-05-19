Mercedes workers in Alabama vote against UAW membership

By

Mercedes workers in Alabama have voted against joining the United Automotive Workers (UAW) last week, after the union was successfully voted in at a Volkswagen plant last month.

Following the vote from Mercedes-Benz workers at a factory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held last week, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has announced that 56 percent of the 4,687 total votes were cast against joining the UAW. The results still need to be certified by the NLRB, and they follow a vote last month at Volkswagen’s factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in which workers voted to join the union.

The UAW and other outlets have noted that Mercedes has been fairly hostile toward the campaign, with signage encouraging workers to avoid recognizing the union previously seen by Reuters. The UAW has also said that Mercedes “engaged in egregious illegal behavior, adding that the automaker is currently under investigation for intimidation and harrassment methods.

UAW President Shawn Fain responded to the loss saying it was a “David and Goliath fight,” noting that there are still around 2,000 employees at the plant who voted in favor of joining the union.

“While this loss stings, these workers keep their heads held high. We fight the good fight and continue forward,” Fain said in a press release. “And the workers here ultimately will win. Most of us have lost elections in our lives and I know I’ve always learned from it. What matters is what you do with that experience.”

Upon the NLRB’s certification of the results, Mercedes workers in Alabama will need to wait another year to file for a new election.

The news also comes after the UAW officially launched a union campaign across 13 automakers last year, including Mercedes, Volkswagen, Tesla, Toyota, and others. Fain has also called employees at Tesla and other non-unionized facilities “members of the future,”

The announcement of a larger union campaign followed the UAW’s historic, six-week strikes against Ford, General Motors (GM), and Stellantis last year, in which the union successfully garnered record pay increases for workers.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Mercedes workers in Alabama vote against UAW membership