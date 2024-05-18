Tesla’s ‘Mobile Gallery’ towed by Cybertruck makes it to Florida

By

Tesla has brought its so-called “Mobile Gallery” to Florida, after the Cybertruck-towed display celebrating the Model Y was first launched a few months ago.

The Mobile Gallery, which was last deployed in New York City, features a Model Y in a glass case being towed by the Cybertruck. On the glass, the unique advertisement reads “The Best-Selling Car in the World is Made in America,” citing data from JATO Dynamics.

On Friday, Tesla announced that its Mobile Gallery would be displayed in Orlando, Florida, from May 17 to May 19, as posted on its North America account on X.

Like it did with the ad’s last appearance in New York, the account has shared a list of locations for the weekend, and it’s updating the thread on an ongoing basis with pictures and to let the public know when it’s headed from one site to the next.

You can see a few of the account’s photos so far below, or follow along with the full thread in real time on X.

The display schedule includes several familiar stops throughout the city of Orlando, including Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral, the Central Business District, and others. You can see the full list of stops in Orlando below.

Friday

Tesla John Young

Downtown Mount Dora

Daytona Beach

Cape Canaveral

Saturday

Cranes Roost Park

Winter Park

Lake Eola

Central Business District

Sunday

Sand Lake Rd.

Pointe Orlando

Lake Nona Sculpture

Delaney Park

Tesla first posted about the Mobile Gallery in March, prior to bringing the display to locations throughout New York City last month. The company has also recently displayed the Cybertruck in North America and beyond, with the vehicle being brought on tour across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Following trips in China and Japan, Tesla launched what it called the “Cyber Odyssey” in Europe and the Middle East, featuring Cybertruck displays across the region being held this month through July. The company has also launched a similar list of dates in Australia and New Zealand, set to occur throughout the remainder of this month.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

