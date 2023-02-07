Mercedes-Benz unveils all-new eSprinter to take on Ford’s E-Transit

By

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its all-new eSprinter electric van today, which the German automaker pledges is its most efficient eVan yet.

It will take on the Ford E-Transit, which has widely dominated the all-electric sprinter market with only a handful of worthy competitors.

With plans to build the vehicle in North America and Europe, Mercedes-Benz said it would be its most efficient and versatile eVan. It will be the first time American customers can utilize a Mercedes-Benz eVan to make their fleets more sustainable.

Packing up to 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) of WLTP range based on simulations, Mercedes said its city cycle tests performed even better, with the eSprinter getting 500 kilometers (~311 miles) on a single charge.

Credit: Mercedes-Benz Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

It has 488 cubic feet of load capacity, with a permissible gross weight of 4.25 tons.

“With the new eSprinter, we are taking the electric large van segment to a new level,” Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “The triad of efficiency, range, and load capacity with simultaneous TCO optimization makes the new eSprinter the most versatile Mercedes-Benz eVan ever.”

Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

With versatility and technical innovations taking precedence, Mercedes-Benz said the new eSprinter would feature three modules, part of a new concept idea the automaker developed with consumers in mind. The modules will allow freedom in the development and design of various conversion paths, as not all eSprinter vans will be used for the same applications.

The three-module system is broken down into a front, battery housing, and rear, specifically responsible for the electrically driven rear axle:

“The front module, a uniformly designed front section, includes all high-voltage components and can be combined unchanged with all vehicle variants, regardless of wheelbase and battery size. The module for the integrated high-voltage battery is located in the underbody to save space. The battery location between the axles, together with the robust battery housing, results in a low center of gravity, which has a positive influence on handling and increases driving safety. The third pillar of the modular design is the rear module with the electrically driven rear axle. Following the principle of the common parts strategy, this is used in all variants of the all-new eSprinter. The compact and powerful electric motor is also integrated into the rear module.”

Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz plans to utilize LFP, or lithium-iron-phosphate battery cell chemistries, in the eSprinter pack, which is free of cobalt and nickel but offers less power and range than others. It will pack 113-kilowatt hours of usable capacity and can be charged at speeds of 115 kW, getting batteries from 10 to 80 percent in about 42 minutes. The eSprinter is capable of both AC and DC charging.

The all-new eSprinter will also utilize the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which packs numerous features and services to promote ease of access and usability.

Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

These include real-time range estimates based on current traffic conditions and route topography. It will also show drivers the best charging strategy route to promote less travel time, and voice control functions.

Mercedes-Benz has invested around €350 million ($373,807,000) in the eSprinter project, with around €50 million ($53,401,000) going toward “each of the three plants in Charleston, Düsseldorf, and Ludwigsfelde to adapt their production.”

All vans Mercedes-Benz releases from 2025 on will be all-electric as a part of its holistic approach to transition to a fully-electric lineup.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Mercedes-Benz unveils all-new eSprinter to take on Ford’s E-Transit