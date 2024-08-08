South Korea to hold emergency meeting to discuss EV fire safety

By

On Monday, July 12, 2024, South Korea’s environment ministry will hold an emergency meeting to discuss electric vehicle (EV) fire safety concerns after a blaze in an underground parking garage.

South Korea’s land and industry ministries will attend the meeting next week. Other state bodies, including the National Fire Agency, will also attend.

The South Korean government plans to announce comprehensive measures against EV fires after an electric Mercedez-Benz caught fire in an underground parking garage, causing extensive damage.

According to local media, an anonymous official from South Korea’s transport ministry said the government aims to require EV manufacturers to disclose the brand of batteries they use in their vehicles. Currently, South Korea does not require manufacturers to name the brand of batteries in their EVs.

The Mercedes-Benz EV that started the blaze was equipped with batteries by Chinese company Farasis Energy. Firefighters took over eight hours to extinguish the flames, which damaged around 140 cars. Around 23 people were injured during the fire due to smoke inhalation.

Mercedes-Benz Korea is fully cooperating with authorities to determine the cause of the blaze. Farasis did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment on the incident.

