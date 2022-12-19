UPDATE: Mercedes launches first electric AMG SUV, the EQE SUV AMG

By

Mercedes has launched the EQE AMG SUV, its first all-electric performance SUV from its AMG performance brand.

AMG is one of the most legendary automotive performance brands in the world. Along with BMW’s M brand, the Audi Quatro nameplate, and Porsche generally, it has been a primary reason why German performance vehicles have gained the pedigree they now enjoy. As Mercedes has begun to electrify models, AMG has introduced its first-ever all-electric SUV, the Mercedes EQE AMG SUV.

In keeping with its performance orientation, the electric AMG SUV is an incredibly powerful machine. The SUV produces up to 687 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque via a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. It will rocket from 0-60 in just under 3.5 seconds. And it manages to do so while providing nearly 300 miles of range. It will charge from 10-80% in just over half an hour with DC fast charging, and it starts at 124,920.25 euros ($132,074.02) in Germany (including 19% VAT).

The AMG variant of the EQE SUV is currently available for order in Germany, with a release in Europe coming shortly. Non-AMG variants of the EQE SUV will be available coming in Spring 2023. In a comment to Teslarati, Mercedes-Benz specified that the EQE SUV would be coming to the United States in the first half of 2023 ahead of a global release with an unspecified date.

Looking at the configurator available on Mercedes’ German website, the new EQE AMG SUV comes with many exciting options. Countless material choices are available for the dash, seats, steering wheel, and trim pieces, while Mercedes allows customers to indulge in a full suite of tech offerings. This notably includes Mercedes’ full front dash display, which grants control and entertainment options to the front passenger, optional track mode, and countless heating/cooling/massaging seat options.

It may come as a surprise that the all-new Mercedes EQE AMG SUV is not AMG’s first all-electric performance vehicle. Earlier this year, AMG versions of the Mercedes EQE Sedan and EQS Sedan made their way to global markets. Currently, the Mercedes EQS AMG is the only electric AMG vehicle available in the United States, while Europe has access to both performance Sedan models.

As the German luxury brand continues to electrify models in the coming years, its AMG division may introduce the company’s most exciting and technically advanced models. And as the company has dedicated ever more to its software and autonomous driving offerings, expect Mercedes AMG to become a far more serious competitor in the EV space.

