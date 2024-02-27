The Microlino is an adorably tiny electric city car with two versions

By

Micro Mobility Solutions has unveiled a smaller version of the Microlino, called the Microlino Lite, which is a second version of its adorably tiny electric city car.

The Switzerland-based electric vehicle (EV) startup unveiled the new, more affordable Microlino Lite at the Geneva International Automotive Show this week, sporting a slightly slower top speed and shorter range than its older sibling, the Microlino. The vehicle has a top speed of up to 45 km/h (mph), and a max range of 177 km (~110 miles) per charge with the top 11kWh battery pack option.

The Microlino Lite will first launch for the European market this summer, being listed as an L6e category, moped AM license, and the company says it could eventually be launched in the U.S. as a neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) as soon as the end of this year.

Comparatively, the standard Microlino offers up to 228 km (~142 miles) of range per charge, and a top speed of up to 90 km/h (~56 mph), as well as up to a 15 kWh battery pack. Both models include the same steel unibody exterior, up to 230 liters (~8.1 cubic feet) of trunk volume, a sunroof and a bench seat with enough space for two.

The vehicles offer a sleek, rounded design with a front-facing entry-exit door, and they can both be fully charged from a regular outlet in two to four hours, depending on which battery configuration you go with. Microlino calls the vehicles the “ideal mix between motorbike and car.”

The price for the Microlino Lite begins at CHF149 per month (~€156 or $169) for a 48-month lease covering as much as 5,000 km per year. It will also be offered in both blue and anthracite grey, and interested parties can sign up for a reservation on the Microlino website.

