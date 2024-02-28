Ford CEO tests out Tesla NACS adaptor at a Supercharger site

By

Ford CEO Jim Farley was testing out a Tesla NACs adapter at a Supercharger site. Farley visited a Supercharger in Northville, Michigan, to test its Tesla NACS adaptor with an ultra-red Mach-E.

The legacy automaker is by far leading the pack when it comes to moving toward enabling Tesla Supercharger access to its EV drivers. In January, Farley announced that eligible Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners in the United States and Canada could reserve a NACS adapter to access Tesla Superchargers.

Last week, a NACS adaptor was listed on Ford’s parts catalog. The NACS adapter was priced at $1 and quickly removed from the site. Some Tesla owners observed that the NACS adaptor posted on its parts catalog looked similar to Tesla’s Magic Dog Adapter.

It’s here! Doing some testing and excited to share more info very soon. pic.twitter.com/20d0lBKyRQ — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 27, 2024

Based on the developments in the first two months of 2024, Ford is preparing to release a NACS adapter sooner rather than later. Although Tesla and Ford EV owners still have some concerns that need to be addressed.

The main concern Tesla and Ford EV owners have about NACS adapters is the placement of the charging port on the legacy automaker’s Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lighting. The Ford Mach-E’s charging port is above the front left wheel, while in the Lightning, it is located in the driver’s side front fender.

Tesla Supercharger V3 stalls and below usually have short cables that might not reach the Mach-E or Lighting’s charging port. Given Ford’s charging port locations, Mustang Mach-E and Lightning owners would have to use the neighboring Supercharger bay, taking up two slots instead of one.

Tesla has already found ways to resolve the issues in its next-generation V4 Supercharger stalls. Non-Tesla automakers might issue a charging cable to go with their NACS adapters.

