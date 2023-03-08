MINI promises three new EVs in the next 12 months

By

MINI has announced that it will reveal three new EVs over the next 12 months.

MINI has gathered a cult following in the EV market following the introduction of its first EV, the MINI Cooper SE. This vehicle’s success has even garnered awards from KBB, which found that MINI had some of the most satisfied customers in the industry. The brand will reveal its set of three new EVs over the coming 12 months, according to Autocar.

MINI will launch three EVs, including the next-generation Cooper, the all-new Aceman electric crossover, and the slightly larger Countryman EV SUV.

The first launch will be the first generation electric Countryman in February of next year. Set to take on the Tesla Model Y, albeit in a slightly smaller form factor; the electric Countryman will be MINI’s first electric SUV. This will be followed up by the somewhat smaller 4-door MINI Aceman, which will be revealed in the coming year but will be launched at the beginning of 2025. Finally, the ever-popular next-generation MINI Cooper will also receive its next iteration within the next 12 months, though the brand was tight-lipped about a specific release date.

Each of these models will contribute to MINI’s goal of selling 50% EVs globally by 2025, up from only 15% of sales now.

MINI showed off some of its most detailed images of the electric Countryman since the vehicle was rumored to be in testing last year.

Unline the Countryman and the Aceman; MINI has released some specifications for the upcoming second-generation electric Cooper. Built on the all-new “Spotlight” EV platform, the MINI Cooper electric will come with two battery options, 40 kWh or 54 kWh, and two motor options, a 181 horsepower, and a 215 horsepower option. MINI has not specified the max range of the larger battery but has noted that the vehicle will have a minimum range of roughly 240 miles.

Sadly, the MINI Cooper electric, along with its boost in performance, will also see a slight bump in price. According to MINI executives, the Cooper electric will start just north of 30,000 pounds ($35,567) in its home market of England, up from its current starting price of just 29,000 pounds.

Perhaps more frustrating for American buys, none of the models will qualify for federal EV incentives as none will be assembled in the United States. The Countryman and Aceman will be produced in facilities in Germany, while the Cooper electric has shifted production from Oxford, England, to China.

While the price bump will certainly dampen demand for the vehicles, at least in the United States, the added capabilities of the vehicles make them considerably more attractive compared to the first-generation offering from the brand. And with the promise of keeping MINI’s “go-cart” feeling, any of these upcoming offerings may be attractive for those looking for an engaging mid-price point vehicle.

