NASA and SpaceX give GO for Crew 7 launch

Following the Flight Readiness Review (FRR), NASA and SpaceX gave the go for Crew 7. The launch is scheduled for August 25th at 3:49 a.m. ET (07:49 UTC).

This mission will bring three astronauts and one cosmonaut to the International Space Station for a stay of around six months to perform experiments and conduct maintenance aboard the orbiting outpost.

After the FRR was complete, a full launch day rehearsal was carried out in which the crew was fully suited and driven to Launch Complex 39A, where they boarded Crew Dragon Endurance. The crew and mission control simulated a full countdown in order to familiarize themselves one last time before launch day.

Once the launch rehearsal was complete, the crew disembarked from the capsule and returned to the crew checkout building.

SpaceX then transitioned into the customary static fire that occurs before crewed missions. The Falcon 9 was fully fueled and lit up its 9 Merlin 1D engines for about 6 seconds, and after reviewing the data, SpaceX determined the Falcon 9 is ready for the Crew 7 launch on Friday.

The international crew for this mission is NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli (Mission Commander), European Spacey Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen (Pilot), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa (Mission Specialist), and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov (Mission Specialist).

The 45th Weather Squadron has put out its first forecast for the launch. The current outlook shows an 85% chance of acceptable weather on launch day, and if the launch slips a day, it shows a 90% chance of acceptable weather.

Once Crew 7 is docked at the Space Station, Crew 6 will begin their preparations for their return home in Crew Dragon Endeavour, currently scheduled for no earlier than September 1st, and will splashdown in either Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean depending on the weather.

