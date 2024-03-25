Neuralink patient registry opens to Canada residents

By

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has announced an update to its Patient Registry. As per the Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) startup, its Patient Registry is no longer limited to residents of the United States. It is now open to Canadian residents as well.

Neuralink announced the update on its official account on X. “Our Patient Registry is now open to Canadian residents! Join us in shaping the future of brain-computer interfaces by learning more and applying today,” the startup wrote in its post. The company also included a link to its Patient Registry, which includes a form that can be filled out by individuals who are interested in becoming part of the Neuralink’s PRIME Study.

As per Neuralink, its PRIME Study is a trial for the company’s BCI. The study has several aims, such as the evaluation of the company’s brain implant and the assessment of the BCI’s functionality. Neuralink notes that people who have “limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)” would qualify for its PRIME Study.

Neuralink made some waves last week after it posted a livestream featuring its first human patient who’s been implanted with the company’s Telepathy device. The Telepathy device is Neuralink’s first product, and it allows users to move a cursor and interact with tech devices using only their thoughts. Neuralink patient Noland Arbaugh, the company’s first human patient, likened the experience of using Telepathy to using “the Force” in Star Wars. He also lightly noted that one of the first things he did with his Telepathy device was play Civilization VI for eight hours straight.

Neuralink notes that anyone within the United States and Canada who is at least 18 years old, and who is able to consent, and “who has quadriplegia, paraplegia, vision loss, hearing loss, the inability to speak, and/or major limb amputation (affecting above or below the elbow and/or above or below the knee)” is encouraged to sign up for the PRIME Study. It should be noted that Neuralink also highlights that participants in the PRIME Study can withdraw their consent at any time.

Check out Neuralink’s brochure for its PRIME Study below.

PRIME Study Brochure by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

